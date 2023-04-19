Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Arjun Tendulkar's performance in his team's victory over Sunrisers Hyderbad, saying the medium pacer has clarity of thought when it comes to his bowling. Tendulkar, playing his second IPL game, delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for MI against Sunrisers. The medium pacer bowled a tight final over, choosing to go full and wide. He also snapped his maiden wicket in the process.

"It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father -- the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.

"Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death."

On is own batting Rohit said: "It is a different role. I am trying to set the tempo. Glad to get some scores in the powerplay. I understand one of us has to bat big." He was lavish in his praise for another youngster -- Tilak Varma, who played another impactful innings for MI.

"We have a long batting line-up. We want these guys to come out and bat freely. We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams."

Focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront: Tendulkar

The 23-year old Tendulkar, who finished with the figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs, said he concentrated on his release and length.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batter hit it to the longer side.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best.

"I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it." When asked if he talks cricket with his father, he said "We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. "