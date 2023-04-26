Arjun Tendulkar has seen both ends of the spectrum in his short IPL career so far. After taking a wicket in the last over against SunRisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match, Arjun conceded 48 runs in three overs against Punjab Kings. In that match he also conceded 31 runs in one over, which is the second-most costliest over by a MI bowler. Against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar, began on a promising note and conceded four runs in the opening over after his skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first on winning the toss.

MI didn't have to wait long for their first breakthrough as Wriddhiman Saha missed an attempted pull shot to edge one to the keeper off Tendulkar in the first ball of the third over. Having taken his partner Shubman Gill's advice, Saha reviewed, but the on-field umpire's decision was retained by UltraEdge.

It was a nice comeback by Tendulkar junior, four days after being smacked for 48 runs in three overs by Punjab Kings. Growing in confidence, the 23-year-old left-arm seamer gave away just five runs.

While Arjun has been praised for his yorkers, his lack of express speed has been criticised by some. Former Australia pacer Brett Lee opened up on the criticism that he has been facing.

"You will have people criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. Arjun is bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics," Brett Lee said in an interaction facilitated by Jio Cinema, IPL's digital broadcasters.

"Like his dad had to go through like he misses out and gets a low score, you got to back yourself. He has got some wonderful skills. He can bowl at 140 kph so as soon as he gets comfortable bowling in the team environment, gets more comfortable playing in front of the big lights and big crowd, his pace will increase. I see no issue with his pace. I know how fast he can bowl. He has got all the talent and all the right attributes. So my advice would be to keep doing what you have been doing and don't listen to those people who are trying to have a go at him because remember most people who will criticise on social media have never bowled a ball in their life. They are keyboard warriors."

With PTI inputs