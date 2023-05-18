The Indian Premier League 2023 is reaching its business end with most of the teams still in contention for a playoff berth. Only the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have sealed a top-four place while Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderbad are out of the race. The other teams, including the Faf du Plessis-led RCB are heading into a hectic last few days of the league stage. As the playoff race heats up, the RCB side took some time out and visited their star pacer Siraj's house in Hyderabad. RCB posted images of the special meeting.

"Hyderabadi Biryani time! The boys took a pitstop at Miyan's beautiful new house last night! #PlayBold #RCB" the caption on the post read.

In one of the photos posted by RCB, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood can be seen sitting next to a photo of India's famous victory in a Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2001. Both Siraj and Hazlewood were part of that game. India, despite battling injuries to several star players, beat Australia by three wickets to clinch a memorable series win under stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane.

A fan pointed out that Hazlewood was sitting next to the photo. "Hazelwood chose the perfect place to sit ..... Next to that Gabba picture," a Twitter user wrote.

RCB currently have 12 points after playing as many matches in IPL 2023. They need to win both their remaining matches to avoid any hiccup in their entry to the playoffs. The du Plessis-led side will be high on confidence when it meets SRH on Thursday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. RCB registered a massive 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in its previous game.