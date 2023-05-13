Suryakumar Yadav put on a show at the Wankhede Stadium, slamming his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on Friday. The world's top-rated T20I batter hit a 49-ball 103, with six sixes and 11 fours, to propel his team to 218-5 and outshone an inspired all-round performance by Afghanistan and GT maverick spinner Rashid Khan. After the conclusion of MI's innings, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and hailed Suryakumar for his 360 degree batting.

"Well bowled @rashidkhan_19 but @surya_14kumar batting on a different planet ! Unbelievable hitting ! Jahan dil Kare wahan. What a 100 but game on !! Not easy to defend at Wankhade Stadium," Yuvraj tweeted.

Well bowled @rashidkhan_19 but @surya_14kumar batting on a different planet ! Unbelievable hitting ! Jahan dil Kare wahan what a 100 but game on !! Not easy to defend at wankhade stadium #GTvMI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 12, 2023

Speaking of the match, GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field, but immediately faced aggressive hitting by Mumbai skipper and opener Rohit Sharma, who hit 18-ball 29, in a 61-run opening partnership with Ishan Kishan.

However, Mumbai lost Sharma, Kishan (31) and rookie Nehal Wadhera (15) to slip to 88-3 before Suryakumar took charge for his first IPL century in yet another player-of-the-match performance.

In reply, GT made the worst possible start, losing openers Wriddhiman Saha (2), Shubman Gill (6) and skipper Pandya (4) by the fourth over.

The current IPL table-toppers kept losing wickets to tight lengths by Mumbai spinners Chawla (2-36) and Kumar Kartikeya (2-37).

Rashid, who earlier took 4-30, hit an unbeaten 32-ball 79 with ten sixes to take Gujarat from 103-8 in the 14th over to 191-8 in reply.

(With AFP Inputs)