Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are two rising stars in Indian cricket. Both are top-order batters and have left a big impact in the Indian cricket team. While Gill is one of the few cricketers to have scored a century in all three formats, Kishan is only the fourth Indian to hit a double century in ODIs. The two are good friends too and are roommates on India's tours. Gill recently said Kishan can be mischievous. "Ishan always spoils my pre-match routine, he does not let me sleep. He uses his iPad without the airpods and watches movies at full volume. Then I swear at him to lower the volume or to put on the airpods. So, he tells me that I am the one who is sleeping in his room, so the rules are his. We fight everyday, this is my pre-match routine," he said in an interview on bcci.tv.

Gill is playing for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 while Kishan is playing for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. The two teams faced each other in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, and before the match the duo had a funny meeting. Kishan could be seen cheekily slapping Gill and then the latter returned the favour.

Watch: Ishan Kishan Cheekily Slaps Shubman Gill, GT Star Then Does This

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL match. Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine.

MI didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the powerplay.

While trying to work the ball on the onside, Rohit got a leading edge and ended up giving a return catch to his opposite number, Hardik Pandya, in the second over.

After the seamers have done their job, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan came on and bowled a very economical first over.

MI managed to score 13 runs in the seventh over, before Rashid ended Ishan Kishan's painstaking stay in the middle. Ishan consumed an many as 21 balls for his 13 runs.

Three balls later, Rashid had Tilak Varma trapped in front of the wicket to leave MI reeling at 45 for three in the eighth over.

From there, five-time winners MI could not do enough to challenge the defending champions.

With PTI inputs