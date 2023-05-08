Yuzvendra Chahal equaled Dwayne Bravo's record of taking the highest number of wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur on Sunday. The spinner took a brilliant four-wicket haul to take his tally to 183 wickets in the competition from 143 matches but was unable to guide his team to victory. Bravo also has 183 wickets but they came in 161 encounters. Piyush Chawla is third in the list with 174 dismissals.

Chahal - Joint leading wicket taker in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/JbY7QNPrOy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

When it comes to the RR vs SRH contest, Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease. Samad hit a six off the second ball to leave the equation to five runs from the last delivery when the drama unfolded.

Everybody thought Samad was out with Jos Buttler taking a catch near the boundary but the umpire called for a ball and the last ball was re-bowled.

SRH needed four runs for a win, but Samad (17 not out) then despatched Sharma's delivery for a six to reach 217 for 6 and notch up one of the most improbable wins in the IPL, leaving RR players shell shocked.

Number six batter Glenn Phillips (25 off 7 balls) also played his part in the turnaround of SRH's fortunes as they needed 69 off the last five overs though with eight wickets in hand.

Phillips spiced up the tall chase by hitting three consecutive sixes and a four off inexperienced pacer Kuldip Yadav in the penultimate over to raise hopes of a stunning win.

(With PTI inputs)