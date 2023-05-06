Virat Kohli added a massive milestone to his already illustrious career as the Royal Challengers Bangalore star became the first batsman ever to score 7000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli reached the coveted milestone during the IPL 2023 encounter against Delhi Capitals in a season which has seen multiple superb knocks from him. Such has been Kohli's domination in the tournament that he is almost 500 runs ahead of the second-placed Shikhar Dhawan and around 900 runs ahead of DC's David Warner who occupies the third spot currently.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first.

Delhi Capitals are in need of a victory to keep themselves in the race for the IPL playoffs. While RCB would be keen to get two points and feature in the Top 4 spot with 12 points, their position would be dependent on their net run rate.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won't be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score. We have got a lot of away games, for me it's not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done the bulk of the scoring. Kedar Jadhav comes back for us."

DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "We would have batted first as well. We are coming out here with a lot of energy, passion and belief. We can get only better from where we are. All facets of the game, bat, bowling and fielding. It rained today, so there might be no dew. Mukesh Kumar comes in for Anrich Nortje who has gone home and Mitch Marsh comes in as the other overseas player."

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)