Trent Boult pulled off a stunning catch despite three fielders getting into a collision during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Wriddhiman Saha miscued a delivery from the New Zealand pacer and the ball went high into the air. Three fielders came right underneath the ball but it only ended in a collision with the ball bouncing out of Sanju Samson's gloves. However, Boult was right there just a little distance away from all the action and it ended up being an easy catch for the fast bowler who once again took a wicket in the powerplay.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.

While the Rajasthan Royals had beaten the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match, Gujarat had emerged triumphant against Punjab Kings in a thriller.

Speaking at the time of toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "We are looking to bowl. Boult is coming in place of Jason Holder. Padikkal is playing if he gets to bat, I am not sure. We'll keep learning about it (impact sub). I'd like to score some runs today."

"It has been a belter so far. It's a good toss to lose, don't mind bating or bowling first. For us, it's important how we use it (impact player). We'll use it only when required. Forced change, Vijay Shankar isn't playing. Abhinav comes in for him. It's my home state, lot of love, everyone comes here and supports us, exciting," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma.