The 10 IPL franchises have announced the names of the players who have been released and retained ahead of the 2023 edition. The last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by teams, ahead of the mini auction in Kochi on December 23, was on Tuesday. The day started with the big development of Mumbai Indians great Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL. It is a well thought out decision by the player and the franchise. The West Indies will stay with the franchise as batting coach. Kane Williamson (Hyderabad), Mayank Agarwal (Punjab), Dwayne Bravo (Chennai), Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata) were among the other big names to be released by IPL franchises.

Live updates from the IPL retentions and full list of retained squad:

6:49 PM IST:That's it for now! The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. Thanks everyone for joining!

6:47 PM IST: Mumbai Indians full current squad after retentions and release:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

6:47 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad full current squad after retentions and release:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

6:46 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings full current squad after retentions and release:

MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

6:45 PM IST: Punjab Kings full current squad after retentions and release:

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

6:44 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders full current squad after retentions and release:

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

6:44 PM IST: Gujarat Titans full current squad after retentions and release:

Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

6:43 PM IST: Lucknow Supergiants full current squad after retentions and release:

KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

6:42 PM IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore full current squad after retentions and release:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

6:41 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals full current squad after retentions and release:

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

6:40 PM IST: Delhi Capitals full current squad after retentions and release:

Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

6: 39 PM IST: Punjab Kings release big names

Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee; Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

6:35 PM IST: KKR release Rahane, Aaron Finch

Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson; Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

6:32 PM IST: Delhi Capitals release Shardul, Mandeep

Players released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh; Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore

6:31 PM IST: No James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rajasthan

Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka; Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

6:29 PM IST: Royal Challengers release Sherfane Rutherford

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford; Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore

6:27 Pm IST: Lucknow Super Giants ring in major changes

Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem; Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

6:26 PM IST: Gujarat Titans - complete list of released players:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron; Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore

6:24 PM IST: Sunrisers full list of players released:

Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod. Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

6:23 pm IST: Jason Holder released by Lucknow.

6:22 PM IST: Mumbai Indians retained players:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal

Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

6:18 PM IST:Along with Pollard, Mumbai Indians have released Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Mayank Markande among others

6:16 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings have released the following players ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Released players: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)

Players retained in the squad are:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

Robin Uthappa retired from all forms of Indian cricket on September 14, 2022.

6:15 PM IST: Punjab Kings have released Mayank Agarwal - it's confirmed.

6:13 PM IST: No Dwayne Bravo and no Chris Jordan for CSK. They are left with INR 20.45 crore in the purse

6:09 PM IST: SRH are left with INR 42.25 crore ahead of auction

6:05 PM IST: Kane Williamson (SRH), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Dwayne Bravo (CSK) among big names released by IPL franchises

5:58 PM IST: IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans, according to reports, have released England opener Jason Roy. Roy has been battling poor form and was also not part of the T20 World Cup spot.

5:56 PM IST:According to reports, Rajasthan Royals have released South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen and New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell.

5:54 PM IST: According to reports, Punjab Kings have released Mayank Agarwal but have retained Shahrukh Khan. Odean Smith has also been released.

5:47 PM IST: According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo Kane Williamson, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, has been released. Windies middle-order batter Nicholas Pooran has also not been retained.

5:39 PM IST:"We respect @patcummins30, @sambillings and @AlexHales1's decision of skipping next year's IPL due to personal reasons and national team commitments. All the best, guys!" KKR tweets.

5:15 PM IST: Indian left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal will be retained by Rajasthan Royals for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, according to ANI quoting a report by ESPNCricinfo. The southpaw has received full backing from the side led by head coach Kumar Sangakkara. RR shelled out INR 7.75 crore (a shade over 1 million USD approx) to purchase him after he was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

5:10 PM IST:According to an ANI report, Kolkata Knight Riders released Australia opener Aaron Finch and Indian pacer Shivam Mavi on November 15, ahead of the IPL mini-auction scheduled to take place on December 23. Finch was roped in as a replacement for Alex Hales in the Knight Riders squad last year. The batter played in 92 matches and scored 2091 runs, averaging 25.19 with the best score of 88*.

5:05 PM IST: Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has decided to pull out of IPL 2023. The star all-rounder announced about his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. Cummins cited the packed international calendar as the reason behind him skipping the Indian T20 event. Meanwhile, the player also thanked his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for understanding his decision.

5:00 PM IST: Another major question is whether Ravindra Jadeja will stay with the Chennai Super Kings. He was made the skipper last season but after CSK's poor display, MS Dhoni returned as the skipper.

4:57 PM IST: According to reports, Punjab Kings might release Mayank Agarwal. However, he has served them for long. But his form in domestic cricket is not that great. PBKS might also release power-hitter Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith

4:52 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

4:50 PM IST:New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.

4:45 PM IST:Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff on Saturday was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season. The left-arm pacer was acquired by RCB during the 2022 IPL mega auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. Behrendorff represented MI during the 2018 IPL edition, playing five games during the season, and taking as many wickets. He has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

4:43 IPM IST: On Monday, India fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to turn up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as his former franchise Delhi Capitals traded him for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan.

4:39 PM IST: Earlier, in the day, MI great Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the league. He has been appointed their batting coach!

4:38 PM IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates from IPL retentions!