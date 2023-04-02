The first round of matches in IPL 2023 is over. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore registered victories in their opening matches. Their respective opponents in the games were SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Before the second round of matches begin, here is a look at the Orange and Purple Cap holders in the ongoing tournament -

Who has the Orange Cap in IPL 2023?

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has the Orange Cap after the first round of matches. He had played a magical knock of 92 runs against GT in the tournament opener but that failed to win the game for his side. Second on the list is MI's Tilak Varma, who scored an impactful 84 not out off 46 balls, but that too came in a losing cause.

RCB's Virat Kohli is at the third spot with 82 runs. Meanwhile, LSG's Kyle Mayers and RCB's Faf du Plessis hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively with 73 runs each to their credit.

Who has the Purple Cap in IPL 2023?

Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants leads the chart of wicket-takers with 5 scalps to his name. He had registered figures of 5 for 14 in his four overs against Delhi Capitals.

Second on the list is Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal with 4 wickets, while Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh and Chennai Super Kings' Rajvardhan Hangargekar have three wickets apiece. Another RR bowler on the list is Trent Boult. The southpaw takes the 5th spot with two wickets.

The second round of matches will kick off with Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.