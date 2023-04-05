Defending champions Gujarat Titans are cruising in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They notched their second win in as many games with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals to go top of the IPL 2023 points table. GT have four points (NRR +0.700) from two games. Despite their second successive loss, DC (0 points, NRR -1.703) climbed up to the eighth place in the 10-team table. Lucknow Super Giants (2 points, NRR 0.950) are now down to the fourth place. Rajasthan Royals (2 points, NRR 3.600) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2 points, NRR 1.981) hold the second and third place respectively. (IPL 2023 LATEST POINTS TABLE)

Orange cap

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad still leads the highest run-scorers list with a tally of 149 in two games. However, DC captain David Warner, who scored 37 on Tuesday, rose to the third spot with a tally of 93 in two games. GT's Sai Sudharsan, who stayed unbeaten on 62 against DC, is now at the fifth spot in the list with a tally of 84.

Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood leads the highest wicket-takers' list with eight scalps in two games. GT's Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan closely follow him with five wickets each. The duo picked three wickets each on Tuesday.



Talking about the game, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With PTI inputs