It has been a topsy turvy ride for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and with two matches to go, Virat Kohli And Co still has a decent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. With 12 points from 12 matches, RCB are fifth in the table and a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday will place them as a solid contender for the playoff spots. In their previous match, RCB completely outplayed Rajasthan Royals with the bowlers playing a huge role.

With two matches to go, RCB have the chance of reaching the coveted 16-point mark if they can beat SRH and defending champions Gujarat Titans. The two wins should be enough to clinch qualification for them after Punjab Kings were beaten by Delhi Capitals in a close-fought match.

Right now, the only competition they face is from Mumbai Indians who can finish at 16 points but RCB hold a slight advantage as they currently have a superior net run rate.

However, a loss in the last two games will put RCB in massive trouble. Virat Kohli And Co will be able to reach just 14 points in that scenario and it will allow Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their dreams alive. In that case, net run rate will be the final decider.

As a result, a win against the bottom-placed SRH is extremely important in order to keep the momentum and also maintain the net run rate that can prove to be crucial for their future.