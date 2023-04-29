MS Dhoni is well known as ‘Captain Cool' because of his calm demeanour on the field and his ability to be patient in the toughest of situations. As a result, it came as a surprise when he lost his temper and yelled at Chennai Super Kings teammate Matheesha Pathirana during their match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. During the 16th over of the RR innings, Dhoni had the chance to run Shimron Hetmyer out from behind the stumps but he was not able to complete the throw as Pathirana was standing in front in his way. The CSK captain was extremely angry with the youngster and he went on to yell at the pacer for missing out on the opportunity.

Into his 16th IPL season, Dhoni has looked far from finished. He has not just led CSK brilliantly but also produced cameos with the bat that left fans feeling nostalgic. Though Dhoni's cameos have been mesmerising, many fans and experts wonder what it would take for him to promote himself in the batting order for CSK this season. Dwayne Bravo, who has played with Dhoni in the Super Kings team for years, shed light on the matter, explaining why the skipper won't promote himself.

"That is the position he has to bat. Everyone is batting higher than him and he takes that responsibility and ownership upon himself to bat lower down the order because the likes of Jadeja, Rayudu, and Dube, he wants to give these guys as many opportunities as possible. He is happy to just play the finishing role," Bravo had said in a press conference.

Chennai sit top of the IPL 2023 standings with 5 wins in 7 matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are placed 3rd in the points table with 4 wins in 7 matches. Bravo is confident of the morale in the CSK dressing room and the team's ability to keep the momentum going.

"The CSK morale is very high, and that has nothing to do with the results. We are a team that is normally very level irrespective of whether we perform well or not.

"But it is always better when we are doing well. So far, we have started the season on a positive note and we just have to keep the momentum and keep winning cricket games. Tomorrow's game against RR is going to be a very hard game," he said.