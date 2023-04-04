Lucknow Super Giants came up against Chennai Super Kings, hoping to keep their winning run alive but fell short by 12 runs while chasing the target of 218. Opening batter Kyle Mayers gave the franchise a fine start with the bat, scoring a blistering half-century of 53 runs off just 22 balls. However, his opening partner KL Rahul disappointed with the bat yet again, scoring just an 18-ball 20. Seeing Rahul struggle to impose himself with the bat, fans trolled the LSG skipper, unleashing some hilarious memes on social media.

Rahul has been in the spotlight for a long time, owing to his barren run of form. His struggles in international cricket infected his IPL form as well, with the opening batter only scoring 8 and 20 in the first two matches of the season.

What was surprising for the fans is the fact that while Mayers was going all guns blazing from one end, Rahul struggled to find the sweet spot. Here's how fans reacted:

KL Rahul trying to play a positive impact knock #SRisOverrated pic.twitter.com/c1xDpHVbKG — Equality 7-2521 (@equality7__2521) April 3, 2023

KL Rahul watching Ruturaj Gaikwad become the Orange Cap leader in front of him pic.twitter.com/hnIZwbcxd9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2023

Watching KL Rahul batting these days. pic.twitter.com/HyqW7WyVtb — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) April 3, 2023

KL Rahul fans after seen performance in IPL 2023 be like #CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/Wa0W1FPDXE — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) April 3, 2023

Badoni played better than Kl Rahul .

That is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/b4N1GFSzwF — Lordgod (@LordGod188) April 3, 2023

Reacting to the team's defeat, Rahul admitted that his team has to learn from the way Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway batted for CSK.

"Not the ideal start after winning the toss. The first couple of overs it was a bit sticky and there was a bit of movement, but we did not bowl in the right areas and they got that flier. When you have quality batters in the opposition, they make you pay. Something for us to learn but the way Rutu and Conway played was brilliant. It does take time to learn what lengths to bowl on a surface, but to go for 70-odd in six overs isn't ideal. We batted well but we didn't capitalize the small momentum," he said.

Speaking of his opening partner Mayers, Rahul added: "Kyle (Mayers) is coming off good form, he was smoking them for West Indies and comes here with the same form and intent. Great to see what he's done with the opportunity. Bishnoi is someone I've played with for a while, he gets wickets when things aren't going well, puts his hand up and contains runs. Good to see different guys putting their hands up. Wouldn't change the toss decision, we didn't win because we didn't capitalize the small moments. We had a good start but couldn't press on."