Royal Challengers Bangalore are sporting the green jersey made from recycled stadium waste during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Sunday. It is an initiative that the franchise has undertaken since the 2011 season in order to spread awareness for a cleaner and greener environment. The team also sports the green jersey in one of their matches and this year, the mission for RCB will be to restore two lakes in South Bengaluru and the initiative will be spread to 200 schools across the state as part of the “Go Green” initiative.

"As part of our year-long commitment, we will enable and encourage sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people through a unique fan-driven model of carbon neutrality and rejuvenating and restoring the city lakes which were once the pride of Bangalore city," said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first.

For RCB David Willey has replaced Wayne Parnell and Faf du Plessis will continue playing as an impact player in the team. RR will play with the same playing XI.

"It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey. Faf continues to play as an impact sub," RCB stand-in skipper Virat Kohli said at the toss.

Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on."

