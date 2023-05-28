The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is set to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with the defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on 4-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final. The two teams have unarguably been the most consistent this season, finishing first and second respectively in the league stage of the campaign. MS Dhoni's men got the better of Hardik Pandya's side when the two teams squared off in the Qualifier 1. They now face off again in the title decider.

Shubman Gill has been the outright star with the bat this season, scoring 851 runs already in 15 matches. He has already scored 3 hundreds and 4 fifties in this campaign.

In the bowling department, GT trio of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma occupy the top three positions, bagging 28, 27, and 24 wickets respectively.

For CSK, multiple players have stepped up and delivered on different occasions. As they face GT in the final, MS Dhoni would look to equal Rohit Sharma's record of winning the most IPL titles (5).

All you need to know about the IPL 2023 final:

Advertisement

- The CSK vs GT final will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

- The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the home of Gujarat Titans. The Qualifier 2 was also held at the same venue. The Titans defeated Mumbai Indians in the match to book a date with the Super Kings in the final.

- Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other a total of 4 times in the IPL, with Dhoni's men winning only once. The solitary win for CSK came this season in the Qualifier 1.

- CSK and GT had last met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL 2023 opener where Hardik's men had come out on top.

- A closing ceremony has also been scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the start of the final. The closing ceremony will start at 6:00 PM IST.

- As per reports, the winners of the IPL 2023 final will take home prize money of INR 20 crore. The runners-up will get INR 13 crore.