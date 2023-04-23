The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has already produced quite a few young superstars and former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that there is one India youngster who can make the national side in the near future. In a recent interaction, Shastri was all praise for the MI batter N Tilak Varma for his performances in the tournament this year and said that he is “banging that door down” when it comes to making his case for the Indian cricket team. The legend praised Tilak's ability to play solid cricket from the start and how he is not afraid to take chances against any bowler.

“A standout player is Tilak Varma, who I think I said in the second game or third game on commentary I said he is an India Player in the near future. He will be banging that door down because he has got that all-round ability not just to finish it off at the end, the clarity of thought when he comes out to bat, what impresses me the most is his first ten balls, he is not afraid to take his chances, play shots, back his strengths,” Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

Tilak Varma is currently the highest run-getter for MI in IPL 2023 with 214 runs from 5 matches.

"As Rohit said a very good line at the presentation yesterday (he doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball), he is not worried about the reputation in the sense that he is not overawed by the bowler, he plays what's on offer, he plays irrespective of the name, he doesn't play the name, he plays the ball and which is there for everyone to see,” Shastri explained.

"He has got a wide range of shots, he has got the temperament, he looked very good last year but he is looking better this year, you watch for players who improve," he added.