Truly one of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli was unarguably at one of the lowest points in his career over the last 2-3 years where he could not hit a single hundred. However, over the last few months, the veteran batter seems to be nearing his best, having scored a century each in all three formats. Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli has given an excellent message of hope to the franchise's fans.

Kohli broke his century drought with a triple-digit score against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup last year before carrying his form into ODIs, scoring multiple hundreds. He then scored a ton against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test, completing a full circle.

In a chat with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli opened up on the difficult period and explained how he rediscovered his old form.

"It was just about rediscovering the love for the game. That could happen when I stepped away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was trying to find ways when I was exhausted. I needed to connect myself as a human first, not judge myself constantly or keep myself under scrutiny all the time. Staying away from the game helped me. That helped me rediscover my excitement and love for the game. When I came back, everything was an opportunity, nothing was pressure," Kohli said in a video shared by RCB.

"I think I'm back to playing the way I do, but there's a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL" - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries.

Having not lifted the IPL trophy ever in his career, Kohli would be determined to turn things around in the T20 league as well.

"The results followed. I was able to play well in T20Is, ODIs, and recently in the Test series as well. I'm back to playing the way I do, there's still a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens in the IPL if I get to the level I really want to play. That would help the team," Kohli further said.