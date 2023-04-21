Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels that Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, might not be able to generate pace in his bowling as his "alignment is not good". Arjun made his IPL debut last week during Mumbai Indians' game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but went wicketless. However, the 23-year-old picked his maiden IPL wicket, dismissing SunRisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar in MI's last match. While Arjun has been receiving praise from all corners, Latif suggested that the youngster needs to work a lot on his body as his balance isn't good

"He's (Arjun) in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn't good, he won't be able to generate pace. If a good biomechanical consultant guides him, maybe he can add some pace to his bowling. It's quite a touchy subject, coaching and changing a player. Sachin could've done that himself but he relied on domestic cricket for that. Your base has to be strong. When he lands, he goes out instead of coming in. His balance isn't good, and that's impacting his pace. But again, it's still in the initial stage. He can go till 135kmph, he's a good batter. He can be a good player in 2-3 years," Latif said on his YouTube channel 'Caught Behind'.

While highlighting the presence of his father Sachin in the MI camp, Latif suggested that Arjun's mindset would have been different had he been playing for some other franchise.

"If he was playing for some other franchise, say Sunrisers Hyderabad, his attitude would be quite different. Right now, his father is also in the dressing room. His fatherly roles should now be in his (non-cricketing) life," he added.

MI defeated SRH to register their third win on the bounce in the IPL. They will now take on Punjab Kings on Saturday.

