Former India cricketer Akash Chopra has lauded Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. While predicting that Rahul will be the team's highest run scorer in IPL 2023, Chopra added that it would be an issue if the right-handed batter fails to contribute with the bat. He was the highest run scorer of LSG in the side's maiden IPL season in 2023, while overall, Rahul was the second on the list being only behind Rajasthan Royals and England star Jos Buttler.

"With your eyes closed, you can say that LSG's highest run-scorer will be KL Rahul. He is brilliant and is also the team's heartbeat. But right now he is under some pressure, not that he has to prove anything to anyone. But if he doesn't score runs, then it will be an issue," said Chopra on JioCinema.

Since IPL 2018, KL Rahul has found himself among the top run scorers in the tournament. He scored 659, 593, 670, 626 and 616 in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 edtions of IPL.

While runs have been coming from the bat of Rahul on a consistent basis in the past few years of the tournament, his strike rate is something that has been under the radar of critics.

In the 2018 edition, Rahul's strike rate was 158.41 but it dipped to 135.38 the very next year. His average strike rate from the 2019 IPL is 134.72.

Under Rahul's captaincy, LSG had finished at the third spot in the table by the end of the league stage. They were later knocked out of the tournament after losing the Eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.