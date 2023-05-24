MS Dhoni has finally answered all speculations on whether IPL 2023 will be the ned of his playing career. After guiding his beloved Chennai Super Kings to a record 10th IPL final with a win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tursday, Dhoni was asked a clear-cut question by renowned commenetator Harsha Bhogle. "Will you come and play here in Chepauk again?" Dhoni was asked. To which, Dhoni did not give a straight reaply but made it absolutely clear that he won't decide on his career right after the IPL ends.

"I don't know. I have eight or nine months to decide. The small auction will be around December so why to take that headche right now. I have ample time to decide. I will always be there for CSK, whether it is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outiside," MS Dhoni said in the post match-presentation ceremony.

"Frankly it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of form for literally four months now. Jan 31st was the time when I finished my work and started practising from 2nd-3rd of March. It takes a lot but I have ample time to decide."

Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament. CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.

However, the defending champions will got another shot to make a second successive final in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

CSK's master tactician M S Dhoni made the best use of home advantage to take the four time champions to a 10th final in 14 editions. CSK did not take part in 2016 and 2017 editions.

With PTI inputs