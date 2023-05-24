"Have 8-9 Months To Decide": MS Dhoni Ends Speculation On Whether He'll Retire After IPL 2023
MS Dhoni made it absolutely clear that he won't decide on his career right after the IPL ends.
MS Dhoni has finally answered all speculations on whether IPL 2023 will be the ned of his playing career. After guiding his beloved Chennai Super Kings to a record 10th IPL final with a win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tursday, Dhoni was asked a clear-cut question by renowned commenetator Harsha Bhogle. "Will you come and play here in Chepauk again?" Dhoni was asked. To which, Dhoni did not give a straight reaply but made it absolutely clear that he won't decide on his career right after the IPL ends.
"I don't know. I have eight or nine months to decide. The small auction will be around December so why to take that headche right now. I have ample time to decide. I will always be there for CSK, whether it is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outiside," MS Dhoni said in the post match-presentation ceremony.
"Frankly it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of form for literally four months now. Jan 31st was the time when I finished my work and started practising from 2nd-3rd of March. It takes a lot but I have ample time to decide."
Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament. CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.
However, the defending champions will got another shot to make a second successive final in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
CSK's master tactician M S Dhoni made the best use of home advantage to take the four time champions to a 10th final in 14 editions. CSK did not take part in 2016 and 2017 editions.
With PTI inputs