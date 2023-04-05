Young Sai Sudharsan looked an organised player and created an impact for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in their last IPL game here, said the legendary Anil Kumble. Chasing a below-par 163, the 21-year-old anchored the chase with a calm and composed 62 not out as Titans won by six wickets with 11 balls to spare on Tuesday. "He looked like a very organised player. Good against fast bowling, good against swing. He came into the first game as an impact player and certainly created an impact, he played a cameo," the former India captain-cum-coach told official broadcaster JioCinema.

"Today, it was three-down and all the big stars gone. Shubman Gill was gone, (Wriddhiman) Saha got out, and his captain Hardik Pandya got out. Both the Tamil Nadu guys (Vijay Shankar and Sudharsan) got together and put together a partnership." Mohammed Shami (3/41 in 4 overs) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29 in 4 overs) were brilliant in the first 10 overs for Titans before while Rashid Khan (3/31 in 4 overs) took over to restrict DC to a chaseable score.

"Gujarat has always created that aura about themselves 'we'll restrict you to 160 and get that'. With an impact player, it makes it even easier for them. Sai Sudharsan constructed the innings perfectly," Kumble said.

Titans will next play Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on April 9, while DC will take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati a day earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)