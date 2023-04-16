Gujarat Titans, coming off a tough away clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali, would be aiming to climb to the top of the table when they take on leaders Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. History is on Hardik Pandya's side as the team has won all three games against the Royals so far, and that would certainly play on the minds of the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan outfit at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Who can forget the Titans' seven-wicket victory in the IPL 2022 final in only their first year, with Pandya's side making it a one-sided contest, winning with 11 balls to spare.

The Titans' victories in the league phase too were an affirmation of the class and commitment of the team, which is currently placed third on the points table with six points -- same as Lucknow Super Giants and the Royals, with only net run rate (NRR) separating the sides.

While both the sides are equally matched on the batting and bowling fronts, the psychological edge the Titans enjoy by virtue of the three wins last year could play a huge role in the contest.

Talking about their playing XI, the team is likely to go ahead with the winning combination that featured against Punjab Kings. This means Yash Dayal is likely to warm the bench.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

(With PTI Inputs)