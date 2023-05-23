The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are set to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. CSK are four-time title winners, bagging the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Co. are the defending champions. GT were one of the two teams added in IPL in the 2022 season. Both CSK and GT are known for their consistency and having proven match winners in their armoury. In IPL 2023, GT finished at the top spot in the table with 20 points while CSK ended at the second spot with 17 points to their credit.

Before the match between the two teams kicks off, let's have a detailed look at battles between the two sides -

Head to head record:

It is interesting to note that CSK are yet to register a win over GT. Both the sides have played three matches and Gujarat have won all of them. The matches have taken place at Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. In the ongoing season, GT had defeated CSK by 5 wickets while chasing a target of 179 runs.

Key Battles:

MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya

Ahead of anything will be the healthy fight between strategies of the two captains - MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. One is a world-class leader, while the other is an emerging one but with a promising future in the role. Who outsmarts whom will be really interesting to watch!

CSK openers vs Mohammed Shami

The openers of CSK -- Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway -- have been the top scorers for the side. While Gaikwad has scored over 500 runs, the tally of Conway is close to 600. However, both the batters have a real threat in GT's star pacer Mohammed Shami. The right-arm speedster has dominated Gaikwad in the past, while he has been excellent with the ball against Conway this season.

Deepak Chahar vs Shubman Gill

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar is finally back in his groove, picking 10 wickets in the last four matches. His swing at the start makes him almost unplayable at times during powerplay. GT's in-form opener Shubman Gill could face a tough challenge from the star pacer with a veteran MS Dhoni guiding his bowler from behind the stumps.

Players to watch out for:

Shubman Gill - He comes to the Qualifier 1 riding on back-to-back centuries. He is in red-hot form with 680 runs to his name with a strike rate of 152.47.

Devon Conway - He is the top-scorer for CSK in the ongoing season. His strike rate (138.63) too has been impressive.

Mohammed Shami - The right-arm pacer is the joint-highest wicket-taker for GT with 24 wickets to his name. Meanwhile, he has an impressive economy of 7.70 in the season.

Rashid Khan - The spin wizard continues to spread his charm. Only if his bowling failed to impress anyone, he must have done it with his batting skills. The Afghan leggie too has 24 wickets to his credit.

MS Dhoni - The legendary captain is always the cynosure of all eyes on the field. The ongoing season has been a good one for Dhoni as he has contributed in CSK's strong finishes. Meanwhile, his tactics as captain is one of the big factors for CSK's success over the years.

When will the match start: 7 pm (toss), Game starts at 7:30 pm