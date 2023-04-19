Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma must've been the most nervous captain after he decided to hand the ball to Arjun Tendulkar in the final over against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Needed to defend 20 runs off the final over, Arjun, who is the son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, didn't disappoint his captain as he conceded just five runs and picked the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It was a special moment for the 23-year-old as it was his first wicket in the tournament.

After the match, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had a chat with Arjun, where he reminded the youngster that his father, Sachin, never picked up a wicket in his 78 appearances in the IPL.

"You've gone one up on Sachin," Shastri said.

Arjun, however, came up with a modest response.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batter hit it to the longer side.

The 23-year-old Tendulkar also said that he concentrated on his release and length.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best.

"I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it." When asked if he talks cricket with his father, he said "We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. "