Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had yet another forgettable outing in the IPL 2023 in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With MI chasing a huge 200-run target against RCB, much was expected from the skipper. However, Rohit was dismissed in the fifth over by Wanindu Hasaranga. Rohit wanted to steer a delivery by Hasarange to leg-side only to be hit on the front pad on the final ball of the over. Though the on-field umpire gave not out, RCB took review and Rohit was out on 7 off eight balls.

This is the first time that Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for five successive single figure scores in the T20 league. His previous worst being four single-digit scores in IPL 2017. Rohit Sharma last five innings: 2(8b), 3(5b), 0(3b), 0(3b), 7(8b).

Talking about the game, A fourth century stand of the season between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for five against Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday. After RCB were rocked early by Jason Behrendorff (4-0-36-3) who struck twice in the powerplay, du Plessis (65 off 41) and Maxwell (68 off 33) teamed up to expose MI's bowling troubles once again while making the most of the perfect batting conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.

Du Plessis and Maxwell added 120 runs for the fourth wicket off just 62 balls, powering RCB's charge after Mumbai Indians made early inroads with Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6) falling early.

Maxwell was in his element as he played some outstanding strokes, hitting four sixes and eight fours to record his fourth half-century this season.

On the other hand, du Plessis, dropped by Nehal Wadhera in the first over when he was yet to open his account, was equally impressive with his strokeplay, attacking fast bowlers and spinners alike to get to his sixth half-century.

Du Plessis also extended his lead at the top of the list for the highest run-getters this year, reaching 576 runs in 11 matches at an average of 64.

But to their credit, MI fought back in the second half to dismiss Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror (1) and du Plessis in quick succession, which halted RCB's charge as they could not go beyond the 200-run mark, which at one stage looked probable.

With PTI inputs

