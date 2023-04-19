Arjun Tendulkar, the son og batting great Sachin Tendulkar, bowled an excellent last over as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their third straight win of the season, beating SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Needing 20 in the final over, MI captain Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Arjun and the young pacer bowled a perfect over and got his maiden IPL wicket to seal the match. Arjun ended the game with figures of 1/18 as MI won the game by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Arjun, who made his debut during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders last weel, dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and conceded just five runs in the final over.

Talking to Twitter, Sachin was over the moon as he expressed his excitement over his son's first wicket in the tournament. He also lauded the MI players for an all-round show.

"A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak's batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys. And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!" he tweeted.

In Hyderabad's 193-run chase, Arjun started with the new ball for Mumbai to bowl two economical overs in his second IPL outing after his debut on Sunday.

But it was Jason Behrendorff's left-arm pace that got two key wickets including Hyderabad's England import and previous-match centurion Harry Brook for nine.

Wickets kept tumbling and Green worked with the ball as well when his pace bowling got Markram back in the pavilion for 22.

Klaasen and Agarwal attempted to raise the hopes in their stand of 55 but their departure triggered the final slide for Hyderabad.

Behrendorff and impact player Riley Meredith claimed two wickets each while David took four catches.

