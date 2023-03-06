MS Dhoni is back in training with Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and fans cannot keep calm over his six-hitting prowess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman can be seen facing spinners in the nets and he heaved one of the deliveries for a massive six over the bowler's head. Dhoni is well-known for his massive hits against spinners and a sneak peek into that ability ahead of the new season was enough to send the internet into meltdown. Dhoni will be leading the CSK franchise once again in the new season.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is out with Chennai Super Kings facing Gujarat Titans in the opening match on March 31. This time the IPL will be played again in an home and away with MS Dhoni playing in Chennai for the CSK after three years.

The former India skipper has a huge fan following in Chennai. Speaking on Star Sports following the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the reception Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.

