Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj were lucky to end up without any serious injury after the duo collided while going for a catch during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. On the 5th ball of the 5th over of MI innings, Rohit Sharma mishit a short ball from Siraj high in the air. The ball was falling near the short leg region. Wicketkeeper Karthik got underneath the ball and Siraj also ran to take the catch. Lack of communication saw the duo collide with each other and drop the catch.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Apart from skipper du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell and Reece Topley are the other foreign players in RCB's playing XI. For MI, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff are the overseas players in the playing XI.

"There's a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too," said du Plessis after the toss.

Meanwhile, Rohit said: "With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent.

"Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes. We have got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves."