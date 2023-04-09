The 'Dhoni Review System' was once again on display as Chennai Super Kings took on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. It was the second ball of the eighth over of MI's innings when an MS Dhoni special sent Suryakumar Yadav packing. Mitchell Santner bowled a fuller ball down the leg side to Surya and umpired signalled it wide as the batter had failed to play a sweep shot on it. However, Dhoni, who had beautifully collected the ball behind the stumps realised that Suryakumar had nicked the ball and he immediately went for a review.

To everyone's surprise, Suryakumar had gotten a faint edge on the ball and the decision from the umpire had to be overturned.

Watch it here:

Talking about the match, Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2023 - off just 19 balls - and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 40 to power Chennai Super Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

An ordinary Mumbai Indians succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many matches while CSK recorded their second win on the trot, moving to the fourth spot in the points table while the five-time winners remained at eighth.

The 34-year-old Rahane made a cracking debut for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, producing one of the most brutal knocks in the competition to make 61 from only 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes while recording the fastest fifty of the league this year.

Rahane's blitz and Gaikwad's knock, combined with the efforts of Chennai spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner who shared five wickets earlier, fuelled CSK's win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

(With PTI Inputs)