Though Gujarat Titans were the 'home' side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, the entire stadium and the city were dressed in yellow, primarily for the legend that is MS Dhoni. As CSK won the title by beating the defending champions GT by 5 wickets, celebrations broke both inside and outside the stadium. Even CSK pacer Deepak Chahar couldn't control himself as he broke into an impromptu dance in the hotel lobby after the title triumph.

Following the win, ecstatic fans celebrated the Men in Yellow's historic victory by chanting MS Dhoni's name at the venue.

Celebration by Deepak Chahar at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/DMtdZvEcJI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 30, 2023

The fans' enthusiasm and their love for MS Dhoni was clearly visible as they chanted 'Dhoni Dhoni'.

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabadnday to clinch their 'joint-record' 5th title.

The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck.

CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressive with the ball.

With ANI inputs