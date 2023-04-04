Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Aim For 1st Win Against Gujarat Titans
DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Delhi Capitals will be going up against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The David Warner-led side began their campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their first match on Saturday. On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the season opener. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other in today's match. (IPL LIVE DC vs GT SCORECARD| IPL 2023 LATEST POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Updates from the IPL 2023 game between DC and GT, straight from Delhi:
- 16:06 (IST)DC vs GT Live: Delhi Capitals looking for home comfort!The Delhi Capitals will look to find form when they take on Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their own city on Tuesday. The team will be playing at their home ground for the first time in four years. Ahead of his side's first home game in four years, DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly backed his bowling unit to come good against the defending champions.
- 15:45 (IST)DC vs GT Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Delhi capitals and Gujarat Titans. DC lost their first match against Lucknow Supergiants while GT won their first match against Chennai Super Kings.
