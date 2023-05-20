Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth. Batting first, opener Devon Conway's 87 off only 51 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad's smashing 79 off 50 deliveries ensured a healthy 223 for 3 CSK. Conway's innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand. In reply, DC managed only 146 for 9 with skipper David Warner's 86 off 58 balls being the only saving grace.

During the match, a funny interaction between CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and DC captain Warner took place. The incident happened on the third ball of the fifth over when Warner mistimed Deepak Chahar's delivery to covers. Moeen Ali missed the stumps at the non-striker's end to see the Australian star survive.

Warned then cheekily stood out of the crease to tease Ajinkya Rahane. The CSK fielder too tried to hit the stumps, he too failed like Moeen however, Warner was quick enought to get inside the crease. The fun didn't end there as Warner stepped outside his crease again, and this time to tease Jadeja, who threatened to throw the ball on the stumps.

This is when Warner took out the sword-like celebration like Jaddu does. It was so well performed by the Australian batter that Jadeja too was left impressed and he responded with a smile.

Watch it here:

DC ended the campaign with 10 points and will have to wait till Sunday to find out if they ended last or second last depending on Sunrisers Hyderabad's result.

