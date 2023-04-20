Punjab Kings' dependency on skipper Shikhar Dhawan is a major concern and rest of the players will have to take responsibility if they have to emerge as title contenders in the ongoing IPL, said former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Dhawan has scored bulk of the runs, amassing 233 in four innings with 99 not out being the highest as PBKS managed two wins and two losses under his captaincy so far.

Dhawan, however, missed their last game due to a shoulder injury, with stand-in skipper Sam Curran guiding the team to a win against Lucknow Super Giants. "The Punjab side seems is largely dependent on their captain Shikhar Dhawan in the batting department which is a concern," Harbhajan told Star Sports Cricket Live.

"While depending on one player, you can win two or three matches but you cannot win a tournament like IPL. The rest of Punjab players will have to support their captain and take responsibility if they wish to go forward." Harbhajan also heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer, who slammed the first IPL century for his franchise in 15 years, after Brendon McCullum.

"Venkatesh Iyer is a special player and proved that with his maiden TATA IPL century. Batters like David Warner and KL Rahul should learn a couple of things from his innings," he said.

"Iyer didn't just strengthen his team after the fall of an early wicket but also scored runs with a strike rate of more than 200." PBKS will face Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KKR takes on Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)