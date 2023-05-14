CSK vs KKR Live: Rana, Iyer in spotlight

Skipper Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have been the better performers in the batting line-up and KKR would be expecting the openers to provide a solid start so that the rest can build on that. However, it is easier said than done with Pathirana expected to have a say in the proceedings with his mix of yorkers and slower ones. Jadeja could be one bowler the opposition batters would be wary of, as he hardly allows them time and is most often accurate.