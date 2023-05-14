Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Eye Playoff Berth With Match vs Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
CSK vs KKR Live Updates: CSK host KKR on Sunday.© BCCI
CSK vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2023: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK will aim for a win to strengthen their chances of sealing a play-off berth. The MS Dhoni-led side with 15 points (12 matches) are better placed to go through to the next stage, while Nitish Rana and Co. (10 points) need to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between CSK and KKR, straight from Chennai:
- 18:48 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: Rana, Iyer in spotlightSkipper Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have been the better performers in the batting line-up and KKR would be expecting the openers to provide a solid start so that the rest can build on that. However, it is easier said than done with Pathirana expected to have a say in the proceedings with his mix of yorkers and slower ones. Jadeja could be one bowler the opposition batters would be wary of, as he hardly allows them time and is most often accurate.
- 18:41 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: Solid spin attack of KKRKKR will also fancy their chances based on the presence of spinners, who have made an impact. How Varun Chakravarthy and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma bowl on Sunday could well decide the outcome of the match. The experienced Sunil Narine has been off-colour for a major part of the IPL season and will look to make amends.
- 18:31 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: Head-to-headBoth the sides have played 28 matches, Chennai Super Kings have won 18 of them while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9. One match ended in a no-result. In the first leg of the ongoing season, CSK had defeated KKR by 49 runs.
- 18:23 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: Power-packed bowling line-up of CSKThe bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana in particular, have done the job for the skipper. Tushar Deshpande, albeit expensive, has managed to pick up wickets. The spinners -- Jadeja, Moeen and Maheesh Theekshana -- have been effective in putting the squeeze on opposition batters as the Delhi team found out on Wednesday.
- 18:11 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: CSK's solid batting line-upFor the home team, the opening batters Devon Conway (420 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been providing solid starts. Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been benefitting from the clarity of roles they have been assigned and been vital cogs in the CSK batting line-up. On a slow pitch, which saw the batters struggle, Dube managed a few big hits and he would be eyeing an encore on Sunday. Though Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu have not had the desired impact, the Super Kings have managed well.
- 17:59 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: Big challenge awaits KKRMahendra Singh Dhoni's team comes into the match with two wins on the bounce and, like always, will be tough to beat at their 'den'. Even a couple of sixes from Dhoni's bat are enough to send the Chepauk crowd into a tizzy and he did that in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, which proved vital.
- 17:48 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: KKR wish to keep outside chance aliveThis is a must-win game for Kolkata Knight Riders, who have 10 points to their credit from 12 games. Even if KKR get 2 points from here and manage to beat Lucknow Super Giants in their next game, they will end at 14 points. In such a case, KKR will hope other results to go their way.
- 17:26 (IST)CSK vs KKR Live: CSK one win away from playoff qualificationFour-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for a win and strengthening their chances of sealing a play-off berth. The MS Dhoni-led side has 15 points after playing 12 matches in IPL 2023 so far. They are placed at the second spot in the points table and another victory will seal a playoff berth for them.
- 17:03 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 61 of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Stay connected for live score and updates related to the game!
