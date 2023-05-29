The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final couldn't be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, with the rain mayhem pushing the match into the Reserve Day. Thousands of fans, who had arrived at the venue to watch their teams in action, had to return home without watching a single delivery being bowled. Later in the night, some videos and pictures emerged on social media platforms where several CSK fans could be spotted sleeping on the floor at a nearby railway station.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowed the fans to use the same tickets on the Reserve Day, a number of fans decided to stay in Motera than return home as they had to come back for the final the next day.

Multiple fans wearing the CSK jersey could be spotted at the railway station, probably looking to get a glimpse of the 'Thala' MS Dhoni before he decides to hang his boots.

It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U — Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023

Lots of CSK & cricket fans were sleeping at the railway station as the IPL final is postponed to Monday due to rain.



Feel for them, travelled to see one man, as they might have booked the tickets for returning Sunday itself and now, many are waiting for today as well. pic.twitter.com/NQATTYprTo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

"The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," IPL tweeted on Sunday.

This is the first time in IPL history that a summit clash had to be moved to a reserve day. The postponement of the match was a shocker for many excited fans who were in the stadium as well as those who were waiting for the summit clash in their homes. Around 11 PM IPL made the official announcement and ended many speculations.

The match will see a winner on Monday if even a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 12:26 AM local time. The cut-off time for the start of Super Over is 12:56 AM. If the Super Over is also not possible, Gujarat Titans will be declared winners as they finished higher in the league stage of the tournament.

