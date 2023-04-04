Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) failed to build on the momentum they had created in the first match against Delhi Capitals (DC), as they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Even though LSG had a dream start while chasing an enormous target of 218 runs, they started to fade away after the powerplay. Kyle Mayers (53), Marcus Stoinis (21), Nicholas Pooran (32) and Ayush Badoni's (23) fiery knocks brought LSG back into the game but they ended up falling short with a score of 205/7 and it all came down to their inability to capitalize on the small moments.

"We batted well but we didn't capitalize on the small momentum. Kyle (Mayers) is coming off good form, he was smoking them for West Indies and comes here with the same form and intent. Great to see what he's done with the opportunity. Bishnoi is someone I've played with for a while, he gets wickets when things aren't going well, puts his hand up and contains runs. Good to see different guys putting their hands up," LSG skipper KL Rahul said after the match.

After winning the toss Rahul didn't waste even a second to choose fielding in their second match. However, his decision seemed to backfire after Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad showed some terrific batting skills to produce one of the best powerplay knocks in the history of IPL. CSK ended the powerplay with a score of 79/0.

"Wouldn't change the toss decision, we didn't win because we didn't capitalize on the small moments. We had a good start but couldn't press on. Not often we'll find 4-5 guys caught on the boundary ropes, they needed to go over and will go over the next time. We'll take that in T20 cricket, today the game didn't go our way but this is the way we want to keep playing," Rahul said.

"Not the ideal start after winning the toss. The first couple of overs it was a bit sticky and there was a bit of movement, but we did not bowl in the right areas and they got that flier. When you have quality batters in the opposition, they make you pay. Something for us to learn but the way Rutu and Conway played was brilliant. It does take time to learn what lengths to bowl on a surface, but to go for 70 odd in six overs isn't ideal," Rahul continued.

Lucknow will be keen to bounce back and return to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Ekana Sports City Stadium.

