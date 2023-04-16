It was a special occasion for Arjun Tendulkar as he finally made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been a part of MI since 2021 but finally got the chance to play in the competition. It was also an emotional moment for father Sachin who took to social media to pen a heartfelt post. "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2)," first part of the tweet read.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!," the ex-India opener added in the second part of his tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar became the first father and son to play in Indian Premier League.

Sachin made his debut for MI in the first season of the IPL back in 2008 and played for the side till 2013. Now, Arjun has also made his debut from the same franchise.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored total 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with the strike rate of 119.82.

Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

(With ANI inputs)