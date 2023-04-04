The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is in full swing with all the 10 competing teams playing at least one match each. While momentum is very important, the teams that have lost their opening match would like to get back to winning ways. However, for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the good news is that the teams have won their opening games. They next face each other in Guwahati. This is the first time that the city is hosting an IPL game. Apart from the PBKS-RR game on Wednesday, Assam city will also host a game between RR and Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Ahead of their game, PPKS have already landed in Guwahati and on Monday, star fast bowler Arshdeep Singh could be seen taking part in the Bihu dance.

Watch: Arshdeep Singh Takes Part In Bihu Dance Ahead Of IPL Game

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan equalled Virat Kohli's massive feat during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali on Saturday.

The PBKS skipper was once again at his gritty best as he stitched together a solid 50-run partnership with Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the second wicket. This was the 94th 50-run partnership for Dhawan in IPL history and he is now joint-top with Virat Kohli as the batsman with the most half-century partnerships. Suresh Raina is third with 83 while David Warner is in the fourth position with 82.