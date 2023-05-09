Mumbai Indians produced a stellar effort chase down a 200-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in just 16.3 overs in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. After Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored a half-century each to take RCB to 199/6, MI were boosted by fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera to reach the target with ease. Just like the roller-coaster nature of the match, those watching the game too had an array of emotions. It was best summed up by Anushka Sharma, actor and RCB star Virat Kohli's wife. Towards the end of RCB's innings, Karthik played a crucial role with a cameo. However, he was dropped by Cameron Green, when he was on 14.

It left MI skipper Rohit Sharma disappointed and Anushka Sharma rejoicing.

Anushka Sharma's reaction on Kartik's catch drop pic.twitter.com/NPTC0zA27f — Kuldeep Sharma (@RCB_Tweets__) May 9, 2023



Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. Chasing 200, MI rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83, ably supported by young Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 34-ball 52, to chase down the target in 16.3 overs. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six.

Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell (68 off 33) joined hands to stitch 120 runs in just 67 balls.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made an 18-ball-30.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 199 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 68, Faf du Plessis 65; Jason Behrendorff 3/36). Mumbai Indians: 200 for 4 in 16.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Nehal Wadhera 52 not out; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/37).

With PTI inputs