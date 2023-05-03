The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday night was marred by controversy. RCB won the game by 18 runs and by the time the match ended a lot had happened in the game, so much that its after effect also saw players from the two sides getting indulged in verbal arguments. RCB batter Virat Kohli, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir were the ones involved in the spat.

After his clash with Kohli, Naveen's old exchange with former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has gone viral.

During the match between Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Naveen was involved in a verbal altercation with former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir.

After the heated exchange between the two, then captain of Galle Gladiators Afridi had shared a piece of advice to Naveen during the customary handshake at the end of the game.

On Twitter, Afridi had revealed what he actually told the Afghanistan pacer. To this, Naveen gave a bold reply to Afridi on the microblogging website. The exchange is now going viral.

"My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," Shahid told while reacting to the video of him giving advice to Naveen.

Meanwhile, the pacer had replied: "Always ready to take advice and give respect,Cricket is a gentleman's game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their then he is not only talking about me but also talking abt my ppl. #give #respect #take #respect."

Talking in detail about Naveen's Monday night spat with Kohli, tt all transpired between the 16th and 17th over of LSG's chase of 127 runs againsr RCB. Kohli had a heated argument with Naveen, who was then in the crease for LSG. It didn't end there and after the game too, the duo was seen involved in the war of words.