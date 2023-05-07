Since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled for form. With just one half-century to his name in 10 matches, Rohit has arguably been the most out-of-form batter for the franchise. After incurring his second successive duck, in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, Rohit's barren run with the bat became the central talking-point on social media. In fact, an alleged comment by former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has also gone viral on social media and drawn reactions in extreme.

While positive and negative comments from fans remain an everyday affair on social media platforms, the alleged comment made by Srikkanth didn't go down well with many.

Even former India cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra condemned the act where ex-cricketers turn into 'trollers'.

"When former cricketers assume the role of 'trollers', you know that it's hit the lowest ebb. Nadir," Chopra tweeted.

When former cricketers assume the role of ‘trollers', you know that it's hit the lowest ebb. Nadir. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 6, 2023

Srikkanth, while doing commentary on the MI vs CSK match, had allegedly said: "Not Hit Sharma". Rohit Sharma should change his name to 'NO HIT SHARMA', I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI," as quoted by News 18.

Krish Srikkanth - “Rohit Sharma should change his name to ‘NO HIT SHARMA', I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI”



(In Star Sports) pic.twitter.com/SF46Ph1Bv5 — (@balltampererr) May 6, 2023

In 10 matches this season, Rohit has only aggregated 184 runs at an average of 18.40. He even changed his batting position in the match against CSK, coming down at No. 3 spot, but was dismissed for a duck.

On his own and his team's performance, the MI skipper said after the match: "Everywhere I guess (on what went wrong), we didn't bat well enough, didn't put enough runs for the bowlers to defend. We had an off-day as a batting unit. We just did what we felt was comfortable (on him going down to 3), needed an Indian batter to bat in the middle overs against spin after unfortunately losing Tilak Varma, but we lost three wickets for just 16 runs.

"He's bowling really well (on Piyush Chawla), the other bowlers need to rally around him, that's what the team needs, everyone has to come forward and chip in contributions. There's no such home advantage this season, everyone has won and lost at home, we need to do all the three departments of the game, we'll play at home in the next two games, we'll see how it goes."

Placed 6th in the points table, Mumbai Indians are still well in the race to qualify for the playoffs.