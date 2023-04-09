Rinku Singh slammed five sixes in the final five balls of the match as Kolkata Knight Riders completed a sensational three-wicket victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. With 29 runs needed in the final over, Umesh Yadav took a single to give Rinku the strike against fast bowler Yash Dayal. The next three deliveries were all full-tosses and Rinku made no mistake in dispatching them to various corners of the ground. With 10 runs to go, Dayal bowled a slower length ball, but it was met with a similar fate. The final ball of the match was once again a back of the length slower ball and Rinku knew it right away after making contact as the ball sailed into the crowd.

For Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan led from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock.

Earlier, electing to bat, GT rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four. Hardik Pandya missed the game as he is unwell and in his place Rashid led GT.

Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls.

Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39.

For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs.

