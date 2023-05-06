Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted batting record during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. In the match, which is often called the El Clasico of IPL, Sharma was dismissed on the fifth ball of the third over by Deepak Chahar. In an attempt to go for the lap shot, he gave an easy catch to Ravindra Jadej who came in from backward point. It was the 16th time that Rohit was out for 0 in the IPL. He now has the most number of ducks in IPL history.

Before this match, Rohit was tied with three other players on 15 IPL ducks. Those players are Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh and West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine. Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is in fifth position with 14 ducks in his IPL history.

MSD comes up to the stumps



Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



@imjadeja takes the catch



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Before the game against CSK, in his 236 matches in IPL, Rohit has scored 6,063 runs at an average of 29.87 with one century and 41 fifties. His best score is 109*.

Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai side in 2011 and has since been playing for MI. He started captaining the side in 2013 and in his first stint as skipper, he won his maiden IPL title. He is the most successful skipper in IPL history, having won five IPL titles with MI as a captain.

In the ongoing IPL, he has featured in nine matches so far, scoring 184 runs at an average of just above 20 and a strike rate of 129.58. His highest knock is 65 this season.

Talking about the game, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The second round of the IPL El Clasico is here and both teams would try to claim victory. With a win, Chennai Super Kings will look to move to the second position after their last game against Lucknow Super Giants ended in no result. While Mumbai Indians would also walk into the stadium with a similar mindset as with a victory they will move to the second spot with 12 points.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. A bit of rain is expected, that's one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us. Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we've improved every game, and there have been some slip-ups, but we need to finish well. We['re playing with the same squad."

With ANI inputs