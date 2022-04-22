IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Will Aim To Continue Winning Momentum
Live IPL Score DC vs RR Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on an in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. DC will desperately aim to register their second win on the trot and jump up the points table. RR, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table currently and will like to bag another crucial win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
