Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is currently in a bio-bubble, said on Saturday that he was missing his family due to the COVID-19 protocols. Sundar has spent the last eight months moving from one bio-bubble to another. He was given two weeks off to visit his family after the conclusion of England's tour of India and before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On Saturday, the 21-year-old shared a beautiful clip of his family, made of their old photos, on Instagram and captioned it, "Home is where my bunch of crazies are. Major missings."

Sundar was with RCB in the UAE bio-bubble for IPL 2020, after which he directly flew to Australia for a two-month-long tour. On completion of the Australia tour, he moved to Chennai, Ahmedabad, and then Pune bio-bubbles as India hosted England for another all-format tour.

In the video, the Chennai lad has put pictures of his father M Sundar, his mother, and his sister Shailja. Of course, his pet dog Gabba featured as well.

He has also added the first two lines of the famous Maroon 5 song 'Memories'.

The 21-year-old's post received a lot of love.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led RCB will next take on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next encounter. RCB and CSK are currently occupying the first two spots in the IPL table and it would be interesting to see if they would switch places after the match or not.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit is having a dream run in the cash-rich league.

RCB are unbeaten in IPL 2021 with four wins from as many games.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni's CSK are on a three-match winning streak.

RCB humiliated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in their last encounter, while CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in their previous match.