Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a brilliant start by Punjab. They do not have the biggest total on the board but the bowlers are fighting tooth and nail.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Saha nudges this through short fine leg. 7 from the over!
8.5 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled shortish and on off, Saha punches this one past the fielder at extra cover. The fielder at long off runs to his left and stops the ball. Two taken though.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Kedar Jadhav works this one to the fielder at deep square leg and rotates the strike.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Kedar Jadhav is off the mark! Brar hurls a shortish ball, on the pads, worked to the right of the fielder at fine leg for a brace.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Kedar skips down and pushes this to the fielder at covers.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around leg, knocked to the on side for one.
Kedar Jadhav walks out to bat.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! What a delivery from Bishnoi and Pandey has to go back now. Big wicket for Punjab and they get their third. Ravi Bishnoi serves a wrong 'un, it lands around off, the ball spins in a touch as Manish Pandey looks to work this to the leg side. He misses and the ball goes onto crash into the furniture behind. Ravi is delighted and he ends his first over with a wicket. Hyderabad are in a spot of bother now. 94 more needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, WS nudges this to the leg side for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off, hit down the ground for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A good comeback from Bishnoi! The googly, outside off, Pandey looks to slash it away but misses.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Pandey! Not the best delivery from Bishnoi though, the length is the issue here. Bishnoi drags it down and serves it short and on the body. Manish Pandey goes back and powers this one to the deep square leg fence.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Ravi Bishnoi starts his spell with a fuller delivery, tosses it up nicely, around off. Saha gets low and sweeps this to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Spin from both ends as Ravi Bishnoi comes on now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) That stayed low a touch from Brar! Around off, flatter, lands and stays low. Pandey adjusts and pushes this to covers. Just 5 from Brar's first!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Harpreet Brar serves this flatter and quicker on the pads, Pandey misses his shot to the leg side and gets pinged high on the pad.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off and middle, bunted to the off side by MP.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES. The slider, slides down the leg side this time. Saha leaves it and Rahul is not able to collect. One more run taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Dragged shortish this time, on middle. Pandey taps this to covers for a quick run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked to deep square leg by Saha for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Floated, fuller, around middle, spinning in, Pandey closes the face of the bat early, looking to tuck, but the ball takes the leading edge and loops safely towards mid off for one.
Harpreet Brar comes in the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Sharp single! Around off, slower but on a length, Pandey just nudges this one to short third man for one. Hyderabad are at 20/2 at the end of the Powerplay, needing 106 more to win from 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling away, around off, Pandey runs this one towards short third man and wants one but is sent back by Saha. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but he misses his attempt.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Closer to off, on a length, Wriddhiman taps this to short third man for one.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) A touch shortish, around off, Saha looks to pull, but only manages his heave off the inner half of the blade, towards deep square leg. They run hard and Saha dives in, to complete the second run.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Manish dabs this gently to the fielder at short third man for an easy single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle, slower this time, Pandey only taps this to the cover region.
