Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Gayle stays back and looks to guide it past short third man but he hits it straight to the fielder there. The batters take one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram stays back and punches it to Abdul Samad at sweeper cover for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, strayed on the pads. Gayle flicks it to fine leg for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Aiden Markram works it behind square on the leg side to collect a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Gayle clips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too wide, outside off. Chris Gayle lets it be. Wide called.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSY! Length ball, on off. Gayle drives it straight back past the bowler. The ball races away to the fence.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Punjab. Rashid serves a full toss, on middle. Aiden Markram tonks it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Aiden Markram blocks it out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Aiden Markram looks to cut but misses.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a good start for Hyderabad, so far. They have removed both openers of Punjab, who can be very dangerous and they have shackled the likes of Gayle and Markram. They will need to keep picking wickets and not allow the Punjab batters to tee off. Punjab have a decent stack of batters lined up, but they will hope that these two bat well and keep the scorecard ticking.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Gayle hits it hard and straight, the ball hits the stumps and goes to long off. A single taken.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it to sweeper cover for a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Rashid starts with a googly on middle. Aiden Markram rocks back to heave it but he misses and gets hit on the pads.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Aiden Markram works it down the ground and collects a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Lovely change of pace from Holder! A slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Gayle is deceived by the change of pace and he works it to deep square leg for a run.
Change of bowling. Time for the champ, Rashid Khan to roll his arm!
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched ball, on off. Chris Gayle stays back and squeezes it out to long on for a couple of runs.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on middle. Aiden Markram digs it out towards deep square leg for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Gayle looks to pull but gets in an awkward position and it goes of the splice of the bat to square leg. A single taken.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Aiden Markram flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Chris Gayle taps it to backward point.
6.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Would you believe it? David Warner has dropped a catch. Good-length ball, on off. Aiden Markram looks to go over cover but it goes off the outer half of the bat in the air towards cover. Warner runs behind, reaches out but drops it. The batters take one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, just outside off. Aiden Markram hangs back and lofts it over Kane Williamson at mid off. Williamson gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Aiden Markram looks to drive on the up but he misses.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, nipping in slightly, from middle. Aiden Markram defends it back to the bowler.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Aiden Markram stands tall and punches it to cover.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Gayle presses forward and pushes it to cover. Punjab are 29/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, just outside off. Chris Gayle drives on the up towards extra cover.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Aiden Markram taps it to cover and takes a quick run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Aiden Markram drives hard but straight to the cover fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) In the air...but it falls short of Wriddhiman Saha behind the sticks. Length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Aiden Markram pokes at it and it goes off the outside egde to the keeper.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball, strayed on the pads. Gayle misses his flick and the ball clips his pads before going behind square on the leg side. They sneak in a leg bye.
