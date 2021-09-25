Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right. Hyderabad need 126 to get just their second win of the campaign. Their batting has been under the scanner and they will be looking to deliver. Batting on this deck, as seen in the first innings, is not an easy task, and so, this will not be the easiest chase for the Orange Army. Punjab have a pretty good bowling attack too. It is building up to be an interesting second essay. Stay tuned for the run chase.
Hyderabad will be mightly pleased with how the first half of this game has gone by. Their bowling has been top-notch in this game and their bowlers have set up this game perfectly for their batters, who will now want to come out and complete the job. They kept picking wickets in a timely manner and never let the Punjab batters off the hook. Jason Holder was the star as he ended with figures of 4-0-19-3. Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan shared 2 amongst themselves and were pretty economical. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket to his name but was a touch expensive. Their fielding was also on point in this game as they almost gulped down everything that came their way.
Usually, Punjab's openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal do well to lay the platform for their side, but, on this occasion, they never seemed to find their tempo. They struggled slightly at the start and they both lost their wicket to Holder in the 5th over. Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram steadied things slightly with their slow 30-run stand, but Gayle and Pooran were sent back in quick succession. All eyes were laid on Markram, but even he struggled to get going on this deck and holed out for a tame 32-ball 27. Ellis and Brar tried hard but were never able to find that final flourish.
Rashid Khan says that they adjusted to the conditions well and have bowled well in this game. Adds that cutters will always be hard to hit on this pitch. Says that the wicket of Gayle was a big one and that pushed Punjab back. Further adds that Gayle is still the Universe Boss and can hit the ball a long way on his day.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Bye! Slower ball, outside off, on a length. Harpreet Brar misses his heave to the leg side. They sneak in a bye! Punjab finish with 125/7.
Excellent from Hyderabad and they will be over the moon with their bowling display in this game. They have nothing to lose, as far as the tournament goes, and this display will instill a lot of confidence in their ranks. Meanwhile, Punjab have scrapped and fought their way to a total of 125 after being on the back foot for most of the innings.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! Full ball, outside off. Harpreet Brar carves it through extra cover. The ball races away to the fence.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air..but it lands in between two fielders. Length ball, on off. Harpreet Brar mistimes the slog and it goes to wide of long on. Abdul Samad runs from deep mid-wicket and puts in a late dive but the ball falls in front of him. The batters take a couple.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Punjab lose another one! Slower ball, outside off. Nathan Ellis looks to heave it but it goes off the outer half of the bat and in the air towards Manish Pandey at short third man. He takes a good catch running backwards.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too wide, outside off. Nathan Ellis leaves it alone. Wided!
Mohammed Shami is the next man in!
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nathan Ellis finally gets hold of it and these are crucial runs for Punjab! Slower ball, on off. Nathan Ellis sends it sailing over long off for a maximum!
19.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Nathan Ellis looks to heave it but misses.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Holder bangs it in short, around middle. Nathan Ellis miscues the pull as the ball goes to David Warner at long off on the bounce. A single taken. A brilliant spell from Holder comes to an end!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Harpreet Brar pushes it to long off for a run.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, on middle. Harpreet Brar lofts it over the bowler's head. David Warner runs to his right from long on, dives in front and saves two runs for his side.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower ball, way outside off. Harpreet Brar has a swing at it but he fails to get any bat on it.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Nathan Ellis punches it to cover for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, outside off. Harpreet Brar drags it towards long off for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Harpreet Brar leaves it alone. Wided!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Harpreet Brar looks to go over long on but it goes off the toe end of the bat towards the long on fielder. The batters take one. Just 4 from the over!
Jason Holder (3-0-12-3) to bowl the penultimate over!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another ball, on a length, around off. Nathan Ellis clears his front leg and heaves it to long on. A single taken!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Harpreet Brar works it to long off for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Nathan Ellis hits it to long off to collect a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Nathan Ellis throws the kitchen sink at it but misses.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nathan Ellis pushes it to extra cover.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated, around middle and leg. Harpreet Brar works it uppishly towards long on for a couple.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, around off. Harpreet Brar looks to flick but he gets an inside egde onto his pads.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Harpreet Brar blocks it out.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns. 2-0-17-0 so far.
16.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely delivery! A googly, outside off. Harpreet Brar looks to drive through cover but it zips past his outside egde.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, around off, turning away late. Harpreet Brar misses the drive.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Nathan Ellis pushes it to cover for a run.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Nathan Ellis taps it towards backward point and takes a quick run to get off the mark.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Nathan Ellis looks to cut hard but misses.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a catch! And it is that man again, Jagadeesha Suchith (sub)! Punjab are in big, big trouble as they lose their sixth wicket. Length ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda looks to play an expansive drive over cover. He fails to get the desired elevation and the ball goes to Jagadeesha Suchith (sub) at cover who jumps to his left and takes a stunner! Hyderabad players are delighted, as they should be.
Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad are well on top at the moment. They never allowed any Punjab batter to let loose and have also done well to keep taking wickets regularly. Now, they will be hoping to end the innings well and not let the Punjab batters cross the 130-run mark. Punjab will be hoping that their batters could go hard and help them push to around the 145-run mark. Also, Nathan Ellis walks out for Punjab!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Holder bangs in short, around leg. Harpreet Brar swivels and mistimes the pull to deep square leg for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Harpreet Brar works it to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on off. Harpreet Brar gets on top of the bounce and punches it to cover. The fielder there fumbles and concedes two runs.
Match Reports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 125/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.