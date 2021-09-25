Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Holder rocks back and pushes it to long on for a run.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, on off. Jason Holder clears his front leg and sends it sailing over long off for a maximum!
14.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, dear! Bishnoi nearly had his fourth wicket here! A googly, from outside off, turning in sharply. Jason Holder stays back to flick but he misses and the ball goes just over his middle stump.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle and leg. Wriddhiman Saha squeezes it out towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Jason Holder hits it straight down the ground to collect a run.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Bishnoi sprays this one down leg. Holder tickles it to fine leg for a couple.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Jason Holder works it to long off and takes a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Tossed up, outside off, turning away late. Jason Holder looks to inside-out but he misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Jason Holder blocks it out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Saha works it to long off for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Jason Holder punches it to cover for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Saha works it down the ground for one.
Jason Holder walks out to bat.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Ravi Bishnoi is on a roll here! He tosses this one nicely, outside off. Abdul Samad gets low and looks to play the slog sweep but it takes a thick outside edge which lobs up in the air towards Chris Gayle at short third man. Gayle settles under it and pouches it with ease.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Wriddhiman Saha turns it on the leg side for a run.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Another googly, from outside off. Wriddhiman Saha looks to flick but he misses and is rapped on the pads. Ravi Bishnoi appeals but the umpire says no. Punjab opt for a review but the impact was outside off and they lose their review. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls away. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. The fielder backing up misses too and the batters take one more.
Review time! Hyderabad have reviewed this for LBW. The impact is outside off stump.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Abdul Samad works it down the ground for one to get off the mark.
Abdul Samad walks out to bat now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ravi Bishnoi strikes once again for Punjab and Kedar Jadhav's struggle comes to an end. A googly, outside off, turning in sharply. Kedar Jadhav stays back to cut but he gets cramped for room and the ball takes an inside edge and crashes onto his stumps.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, well outside off. Kedar Jadhav looks to slog but he misses.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on off. Wriddhiman Saha rocks back and cuts it wide of long off for one. Aiden Markram runs across, collects the ball and throws it back to the bowler. Harpreet Brar fails to grab it cleanly and concedes one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on off. Kedar Jadhav gets back and works it to long on for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A tad short, around off. Saha drags it to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle and leg. Kedar Jadhav works it to the leg side for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Wriddhiman Saha turns it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (3 Runs) Flatter ball, outside off. Kedar Jadhav cuts it late past Chris Gayle at short third man. He puts in a dive but the ball goes past him. The batters take three runs.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha misses the sweep yet again and the ball hits him on the pads.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bishnoi spills one down leg. Saha misses his flick. Wide called!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Another googly, from outside off. Wriddhiman Saha looks to cut it but it comes off the inner half of the bat back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A googly, from outside off. Kedar Jadhav hangs back and cuts it late towards short third man.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Saha works it to long off for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, outside off. Saha looks to sweep it but he misses.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Kedar Jadhav stays back and guides it to short third man for a run.
